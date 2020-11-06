Bag yourself a piece of original world-class art whilst supporting Heart Research UK

National charity Heart Research UK have launched the ‘anonymous heART project’ 2020, an online fundraising campaign that will see hundreds of anonymous one-of-a-kind masterpieces created by huge names from the worlds of art and entertainment, go under eBay’s virtual hammer to raise money for life-saving research.

Robert Smith (The Cure), Ralph Steadman, Joe Lycett, and Ashley Jackson are just a few of the hundreds of international stars and artists who have created stunning original A5 pieces.

Bid on line for your favourite piece

Their pieces will be auctioned alongside over 450 others, created by a host celebrities and international artists on eBay from 6th to 15th November 2020.

You can bid on your favourite piece via the Website.

Artists remain anonymous until after auction

The twist? Though the list of artists will be available to all bidders, the artist of each individual piece will be kept anonymous, only being revealed once the auction is over.

Could you bag yourself an original masterpiece for a bargain price?

All the money raised will fund Heart Research UK’s vital medical research into the prevention, treatment and cure of heart disease.

Support ground-breaking medical research and get a little something back

Kate Bratt-Farrar, Chief Executive of Heart Research UK, said,

“The anonymous heART project is one of the most exciting projects Heart Research UK has ever run. The quantity and quality of the artwork that we have received from artists, designers and celebrities all over the world has been astounding. “At Heart Research UK, we’re always looking for fun and interesting ways to raise money. The anonymous heART project allows people to support ground-breaking medical research but also get a little something back, owning their own mini-masterpiece created by an artist or celeb. “What makes this project so special is that everyone has the chance to own a piece of iconic art; it really is making high class art available to all. “All of the money we raise will help us continue our pioneering medical research, helping us benefit patients as soon as possible.”

News shared by Daniel Raymond on behalf of Heart Research UK. Ed