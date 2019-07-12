BalletWorks: World class ballet returns to the Isle of Wight again this month

Robert Robinson, a soloist with the Stuttgart Ballet, will be returning to the Isle of Wight with his wonderful fundraising event again at the end of July 2019.

For the past four years Robert – who was born on the Isle of Wight – has organised a Ballet Gala on the Island in aid of Mountbatten.

© Marissa Parzei

This year shows will take place at Medina Theatre on 26th and 27th July.

What is BalletWorks?

BalletWorks is a project-based repertoire company providing the highest quality of dance / choreography from around the World.

Since founding the company in 2014, they’ve raised over £20,000 for Mountbatten on the Isle of Wight.

Along with building up an array of repertoire allowing them to curate an evening to display a variety of works from neo-classical to contemporary dance.

© Marissa Parzei

BalletWorks aims to be a collaborative organisation that uses a variety of dancers, artists, and choreographers to create a unique performance that you would not see when attending a regular company production. Due to their vast diversity, they aim to create discussion among their audiences and expose them to a wide variety of genres and varying styles. By doing this they promote dance from all areas of the globe.

Their performances allow young influential artists to create works bringing their passion to all different forms.

The performances take place at Medina Theatre, Newport on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th July from 7.30pm.

Tickets for either night are £13 each for adults and £9 for concessions.

You can book through the Medina Theatre Website.