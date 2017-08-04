Barclays announces another branch closure on the Isle of Wight

Customers of Barclays Bank in Shanklin have been written to this week informing them of the planned closure of the branch.

The branch will be closing on Friday 17 November 2017 and customers are advised that the nearest alternative branch is Ryde. Coupled with Newport, those will be the last two branches of the bank left on the Island.

The reason for closure is cited as fewer people using the branch to do their everyday banking.

Customers are advised however, that they will be able to pay cash and cheques in via the Post Office, but it will take two extra working days to reach accounts.

Image: ricote under CC BY 2.0

