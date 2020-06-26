Barnado’s supporting over 300 Isle of Wight families during Covid-19

More than 300 families have been supported during lockdown by Barnado’s family centres.

Taking services online, over Whatsapp and Zoom, Barnado’s intensive family support workers have continued to support families in need throughout the coronavirus pandemic and say they are still there to help.

341 families supported

Essential services are also still being delivered at their Family Centres in Newport, Ryde and Sandown — having helped 341 families, with children aged between 0-19, supporting them at home and in the centres.

The Family Centres are manned by administration teams and parents can contact them to request information or discuss concerns linked to their children and family life.

Pre-arranged midwifery and health-visitor appointment are also still taking place at the Centres.

Online parenting courses

Parenting courses have moved online so parents can access either one-to-one support or be given other information, guidance and teaching on all aspects of parenting.

Claire Steen, children’s services manager, said:

“We are pleased our Barnardo’s Family Centres are still open for business and are able to deliver various services to support families across the Island, whether in person or via digital platforms. “This means that during these difficult times we can continue to provide invaluable support to those who need us most.”

For further information, you can view their Facebook page (Isle of Wight Family Centres), call 01983 529 208 / 617 617 or email [email protected]

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: pixydust8605 under CC BY 2.0