Batten down the hatches – Storm Bella heading to the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have updated their severe weather warning for later today as Storm Bella heads to towards the Isle of Wight.

There is a Yellow weather warning from midday today (Saturday) until noon tomorrow for strong winds, particularly on coast and hills.

An Amber warning comes into force from 8pm tonight and is valid until 9am on Sunday.

The warning reads:

Very strong southwesterly winds are expected for parts of southern England, south and west Wales later Saturday evening and early Sunday, clearing southeast England around mid-morning. Inland gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, with a few spots likely to see 60-70 mph for a time. Hills and particularly coasts exposed to the southwesterly winds may see a few gusts of 70-80 mph. In addition to the strong winds, a period of heavy, squally rain is expected, which may well prove an additional hazard.



