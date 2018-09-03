BBC1 screening offers unique insight into UKPride 2018

If you attended this year’s Isle of Wight Pride, which included UKPride 2018, you might have noticed a film crew capturing footage of the parade and interviews in the main arens.

The fruits of their labour can be seen on Monday 17th September (7.30pm) on BBC1’s Inside Out programme.

The segment was commissioned by Solent Productions working with Solent University students, and will provide a unique insight into UKPride2018.

You’ll be able to “find out first hand from prominent members of the LGBT+ community on the Island exactly what Pride means to a small community, the impact it has had and the incredible work that went into hosting UKPride”.

Don’t miss it!