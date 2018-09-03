Ventnor Library is on the move

The library will be relocated in a new temporary home whilst essential repairs are made to the roof.

library books

From later this week (Friday 7th), Ventnor Library will be located in a new temporary home while essential repairs are carried out on the roof.

Isle of Wight council say the repairs are expected to be completed within three weeks.

Where will it be?
The library will be temporarily located at Ventnor Central in Victoria Street (opposite Central Convenience).

During the temporary relocation the main computers will not be available, but the tablets will be connected to the Internet thanks to the Friends of Ventnor Library.

Most, but not all, of the books will be relocated, along with DVDs and the children’s books.

Opening times
The opening times will be

  • Tuesday 9.30am-12.30pm / 1.30pm-5pm
  • Wednesday 1pm-6pm
  • Friday 9.30am-12.30pm / 1.30pm-5pm
  • Saturday 9.30am-12.30pm / 1.30pm-4.30pm

Image: faungg’s photos under CC BY 2.0

Monday, 3rd September, 2018 5:06pm

Filed under: Community, Island-wide, Top story, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

