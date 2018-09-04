Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 4th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
04 September — 07 September
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From sideof 250 To outside 234 on NEWPORT ROAD
Works description: COWES 544627 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in Footway to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUM0DMA01
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 September — 07 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s dodnor farm. ML240364 : Dodnor Lane-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019550
B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight
04 September — 07 September
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: TOTLAND : up the side of LoCo shop : The Broadway-Totland
Works description: perm repair to footway defect
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019576
B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
05 September — 08 September
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CARISBROOKE : On the verge outside house : Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke
Works description: tree cutting
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000019600
Church Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 September — 06 September
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: APPRX 29M NE FROM THE JNC OF YELFS ROAD AND CHURCH LANE ON CHURCH LANE
Works description: RYDE 549292 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBURJKWY01
B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 23 ON MELVILLE STREET
Works description: RYDE 406150 – Remedial reinstatement – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect – in Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQM4MUH02
B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
04 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s Riding Light
Works description: Skip Licence- 04/09-10/09
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004216
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
04 September — 18 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s Jewsons
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 04/09/2018- 17/09/2018
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004235
B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 September — 08 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : ML230102 – from j/o Winton Road to j/o Elm Grove : Whitepit Lane-Newport
Works description: Trial Holes NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000019632
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 September — 11 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADJ 1O
Works description: TO EXCAVATE JOINT HOLE IN FOOTWAY – 1.5M X 1.5M BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002341
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 15 on CHURCH ROAD
Works description: RYDE 482578 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway and Verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM92AA01
Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 September — 12 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 38
Works description: SkipLicence 05/09/18 to 11/09/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011004209
Lucerne Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
04 September — 06 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 3 Lucerne Rd, Shanklin PO37 7JL, UK
Works description: 551025 – SHANKLIN – Excavate to install Approx. 43m new duct due to customer off supply –
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTGRVF01
Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight
05 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE
Works description: RYDE 381257 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
04 September — 07 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1A UPTON ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement & connect new water main
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09377164
