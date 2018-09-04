Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 4th September 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Newport Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

04 September — 07 September

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From sideof 250 To outside 234 on NEWPORT ROAD

Works description: COWES 544627 – BLOCKAGES – Excavate onto BT ducts for the clearance of duct blockages in Footway to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUM0DMA01

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 September — 07 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s dodnor farm. ML240364 : Dodnor Lane-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019550

B3322 The Broadway, Totland, Isle of Wight

04 September — 07 September

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: TOTLAND : up the side of LoCo shop : The Broadway-Totland

Works description: perm repair to footway defect

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019576

B3323 Bowcombe Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

05 September — 08 September

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CARISBROOKE : On the verge outside house : Bowcombe Road-Carisbrooke

Works description: tree cutting

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000019600

Church Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 September — 06 September

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: APPRX 29M NE FROM THE JNC OF YELFS ROAD AND CHURCH LANE ON CHURCH LANE

Works description: RYDE 549292 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBURJKWY01

B3326 Melville Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 23 ON MELVILLE STREET

Works description: RYDE 406150 – Remedial reinstatement – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect – in Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQM4MUH02

B3330 Nettlestone Green, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

04 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s Riding Light

Works description: Skip Licence- 04/09-10/09

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004216

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

04 September — 18 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s Jewsons

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 04/09/2018- 17/09/2018

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004235

B3401 Whitepit Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 September — 08 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : ML230102 – from j/o Winton Road to j/o Elm Grove : Whitepit Lane-Newport

Works description: Trial Holes NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000019632

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 September — 11 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADJ 1O

Works description: TO EXCAVATE JOINT HOLE IN FOOTWAY – 1.5M X 1.5M BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: Scottish and Southern Power Distribution

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002341

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 15 on CHURCH ROAD

Works description: RYDE 482578 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway and Verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM92AA01

Highfield Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 September — 12 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 38

Works description: SkipLicence 05/09/18 to 11/09/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011004209

Lucerne Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

04 September — 06 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Lucerne Rd, Shanklin PO37 7JL, UK

Works description: 551025 – SHANKLIN – Excavate to install Approx. 43m new duct due to customer off supply –

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBUTGRVF01

Old Seaview Lane, Seaview, Isle of Wight

05 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE OF THE DORMERS ON OLD SEAVIEW LANE

Works description: RYDE 381257 – Remedial Works Internal – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ0UDCW01

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

04 September — 07 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1A UPTON ROAD , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement & connect new water main

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09377164

