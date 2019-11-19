Be enthralled by the buzz of these young Isle of Wight jazz musicians

Following their sell-out show and stellar performances in March at Quay Arts, and at the Isle of Wight Jazz Weekend in May, the Isle of Wight Youth Jazz Orchestra make a welcome return to Quay Arts on Saturday 23rd November to enthrall and delight the audience.

Outstanding passionate musicians

Formed in 2017 by local musicians Jim Thorn and Jez Gray and aimed at young people under the age of 25 with a passion for jazz, the orchestra has developed into an outstanding group, whose flair and ability has gone from strength to strength.

They play a wide repertoire of big band music from Ellington’s swinging charts to Chick Corea’s more modern influences at an incredibly high standard.

Gray: Bring a buzz to all performances

As Jez says,

“Every time we’ve come together for an event I become even more impressed at the skill, dedication, musicianship and ‘buzz’ these young people bring to their performances. “I’m really proud to be part of something very special and look forward to sharing our music with even more audiences over the coming months and years.”

Secure your seat

The concert at Quay Arts in Newport takes place on Saturday 23rd November with a start time of 7.30pm.

Tickets are just £7.50 each and are now on sale direct from the Quay Arts box office or via their Website