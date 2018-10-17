Be part of shaping what happens at local park

Becky shares this appeal for community involvement. Ed

A new residents group, called Nelson Road Park Community Group, has been formed with support from Sovereign Housing Association, to help improve their local park in Nelson Road and bring the community together by running events and activities in the park.

They are currently running a community consultation to find out people’s views on the park and how it could be improved.

If this is something that will affect you, please take part in the survey.

The survey runs until 30th October.

Image: Sean B Jack under CC BY 2.0