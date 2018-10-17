Be part of shaping what happens at local park

You can help shape what type of activities and events take place at this park in Newport. Share if you know someone who lives in the area and might want to take part.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Green smiley faces

Becky shares this appeal for community involvement. Ed

A new residents group, called Nelson Road Park Community Group, has been formed with support from Sovereign Housing Association, to help improve their local park in Nelson Road and bring the community together by running events and activities in the park.

They are currently running a community consultation to find out people’s views on the park and how it could be improved.

If this is something that will affect you, please take part in the survey.

The survey runs until 30th October.

Image: Sean B Jack under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 17th October, 2018 8:20am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lFp

Filed under: Community, Featured, Newport

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*