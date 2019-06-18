Beach cleaning ten miles of Isle of Wight coast and raising money for WasteAid UK

Anne shares this latest news on behalf of Planet Aware. Ed

Isle of Wight organisation Planet Aware is working to stop plastic entering the oceans by supporting the work of the charity WasteAid.

On 27th June Planet Aware volunteers will spend the entire day walking and collecting beach rubbish from 10 miles of the south coast of the Island to raise money and awareness for WasteAid. The event is being supported by Biffa Isle of Wight.

Access to proper waste management

Beach cleaning is hugely popular on the Isle of Wight with many Island groups running their own regular clean-up events. But this is only possible because the UK has proper waste management and the waste is removed once collected.

Three billion people do not have access to safe waste management, which means that rubbish is burnt in open dumps or simply ends up in the oceans.

What WasteAid does

WasteAid is a charity that is working directly with local communities to prevent plastic waste from entering the ocean by turning it into new products.

This project also helps tackle public health problems caused by burning and dumping waste and supports the local economy.

Turning waste into paving slabs

Any money donated will go directly for use in community projects to prevent plastic bags entering the ocean by turning them into paving slabs.

This is a practical local solution to stopping ocean plastics as no other waste collection and disposal options are available.

Show your support

Planet Aware is inviting donations – and any money donated to WasteAid via Planet Aware before the end of July will be doubled thanks to match funding from UK Aid.

Find out why Planet Aware is supporting WasteAid by reading the article.

People can donate online via Just Giving or by getting in touch with Planet Aware via info@planetaware.co.uk

Image: © Paul Elvin