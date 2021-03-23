Beach hut cafe plans for Ventnor seafront

The iconic Blakes hut, which stands on Ventnor beach could be undergoing a change if plans are approved.

A Ventnor Esplanade tea hut is looking to expand by adding a balcony area.

Planning permission is being sought by Blake and Spencer to change its beach office, which currently stands above the beach at pavement level, into a cafe.

Not being used as beach office

According to the planning agent for the development, Paul Berry, the office is not utilised as it once was, with the hut in need of maintenance.

The rental of beach equipment will continue to be managed from its other property on the beach, with administrative tasks taking place in its boathouse opposite.

A decked balcony area

The cafe would expand on the existing Jim Bob’s Tea Hut, initially serving hot drinks and ice creams with a future view to offer light lunches and become a licensed premises.

To maximise the offer, a decked balcony area, complete with railings around the edges, would be added around the hut to provide outdoor seating, with hatches on both sides of the building serving the public.

Steps would lead down from each side of the balcony area directly to the beach.

“A great asset”

Ventnor residents have so far been in favour of the plans, saying it would be a great asset for the local community and adding to the character of the seafront.

One commenter said it would help attract more people to the seafront, helping the Esplanade thrive once again.

They also said it would make it safer for children, who would not need to cross the busy road in the summer to go to a cafe.

Have your say

To view the plans, or comment on the proposals, 21/00180/FUL you can view the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed