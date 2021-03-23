Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 10 of 2021, four new deaths occurred where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

All the new deaths were reported at St Mary’s Hospital.

Week 10 covers deaths that occurred up 12th March 2021 but were registered up to 20th March 2021.

Positive tests

In the last week (16th-22nd March) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 17 – a rate per 100,000 population of 12.06.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 6,703 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,753.90.

The latest R number for the South East has reduced to 0.6 to 0.8.

The Island will continue to daily rises in positive test numbers as more people are being tested, including school children and parents, asymptomatic testing and workplace testing.

News OnTheWight now only reports daily updates, if the daily number of positive Covid-19 tests is ten or above.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 4th to 11th March and 12th to 17th March 2021 (18th-19th missing).

Ages 4th-11th Mar 12th-17th Mar Difference 0_4 0 0 0 5_9 0 0 0 10_14 0 2 2 15_19 2 1 -1 20_24 2 0 -2 25_29 3 2 -1 30_34 2 1 -1 35_39 3 0 -3 40_44 2 0 -2 45_49 0 2 2 50_54 1 1 0 55_59 2 8 6 60_64 1 0 -1 65_69 0 0 0 70_74 4 0 4 75_79 3 0 -3 80_84 1 1 0 85_89 1 3 2 90 0 0 0 Total 27 21 -6 0_59 17 17 0 60 10 4 -6 Unassigned 0 0 0

Watch the trend

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since end of October 2020.

Deaths

The Government Dashboard records no new death today within 28 days of positive test, meaning the cumulative total remains at 254 (as of 22nd March).

It records 2 new weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate, with the cumulative total of 269 (as of 5th March).

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are working so hard to save lives.

Hospital

The Covid dashboard shows that as of 16th March there were nine patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital.

None of those patients are relying on mechanical ventilation.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard and ONS

Image: Annie Spratt under CC BY 2.0