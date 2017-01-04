Beat the post-Christmas blues with the Symphony Orchestra

Thanks to Tim Isard from the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra for details of the second concert of the season. Ed

Christmas is over for another year so why not brighten up your January by attending a concert given by the Isle of Wight Symphony Orchestra.

Saturday 21st January sees the Orchestra take to the stage of Medina Theatre under the baton of their guest conductor Rupert Bond.

Rare performances

The concert will open with a rare performance of a work by Hubert Parry called Elegy for Brahms.

He originally composed it as a work just for himself, but he was persuaded to allow a public performance of it.

Up and coming Solist

The Orchestra will then be joined by up and coming soloist Joo Yeon Sir for a performance of the ever popular violin concerto by Brahms. Joo Yeon is in much demand so the island is very lucky to have her talents.

After the interval the Orchestra will perform the Classic FM favourite Scheherazade by Rimsky Korsakov, a work where the Orchestra will get the chance to show off!

Book now

As usual the concert will start at 7.15pm and is suitable for all the family.

Tickets are available from the theatre box office (tel: 01983 823884) or via the theatre’s Website, but hurry, these concerts have a habit of selling out!

Image: © Diana Roberts

Location map

View the location of this story.