Beautiful Orchids: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 33,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

As wildflower verges have been in the news in the last week, we felt this shot of Bee Orchid (Ophrys apifera) taken and shared in the Pool by Benjamin Tonner, was very apt.

According to the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, the flower of the Bee Orchid produces a scent like a female bee, and its shape has also evolved to attract male bees.

It’s great to see them slap bang in the middle of Newport.

Click on image to see larger version



Image: © Benjamin Tonner