Bebe’ccino hosts celebration party before moving to pastures new

Newport’s first and only children’s café, Bebe’ccino, is bidding farewell to its current home and moving to pastures new.

But fear not, it’s the start of bigger things to come.

Celebration party this weekend

The family friendly High Street building will close its doors on Saturday 28th April with a celebration party (all welcome), before service resumes on a part-time basis at its temporary home within the Unitarian Meeting House, just a few doors down.

The play café will be open from Monday to Wednesday each week, 10am-3pm.

Redesign of service

Owner, Rebecca Blachford, who recently secured £10,000 grant funding from the School for Social Entrepreneurs and CIC registration to further develop the business, is excited about the future opportunities to support Island families. She said:

“The summer is the perfect time to put our energy into redesigning the Bebe’ccino service. The Island is full of fun, outdoor activities that families enjoy during the summer, so we’ll be taking this time to find and create a more permanent location.”

Thanks

Rebecca continued:

“I’d like to thank the generous folk at the Unitarian Meeting Hall for welcoming us, so that we can continue to provide our customers with access to clubs, classes, a flexible space for parents to meet, chat and enjoy a cuppa and some cake, while their children get stuck into all the wonderful activities we’ll be laying on for them. “I’d also like to thank my amazing staff for their support and tireless hard work and our customers for their ongoing support and bearing with us during this period of change. It will totally be worth it.”

