Island first as Bebeccino wins Federation of Small Businesses award

Newport Children’s Cafe, Bebeccino, has been awarded the Community Business of the Year award for the South Central Region at the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards.

Now on the shortlist for the National Awards, the team at Bebeccino could find themselves attending a gala dinner at Shakespeare’s The Globe Theatre. They are the first company on the Isle of Wight to ever receive an FSB award.

Rebecca Blachford, owner said,

“To be recognised at such a high level for the work we do means so much to me and my staff. To be the first island business to ever receive any award from the FSB makes us incredibly proud.”

Running nearly two years

The Newport Children’s Cafe opened nearly two years ago to provide a space for young families looking for a coffee shop with plenty of activities and toys for children.

For their first birthday, the popular cafe had a play castle built in store and recently redecorated interior walls with murals and castle elements.

Bridging the gap after cuts to Children’s Centres

With recent cuts to Children’s Centres across the Island, Bebeccino have set up a new initiative by opening their doors daily, free of charge, between 9:30 and 10:30 and offering a free drink, with free fruit snacks provided by Artisan Pear.

Rebecca added,

“We hope that doing this will minimise the isolation that often comes with parenthood and help bridge the gap with peer support.”

Bebeccino can be found at 15 High Street, Newport.