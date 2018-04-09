Becky Cook swaps motorcycle for a mountain bike to compete in Enduro World Series

Isle of Wight’s Becky Cook has swapped her trials motorcycle for a mountain bike to compete in the Enduro World Series.

Lorry driver, Becky, competed at the highest level in motorcycle trials for 13 years, but having been signed up to the Orbea Enduro Team this year, she says it’s “a dream come true”.

In only her second year of racing, Becky has already been seated at tenth position on the overall series, having achieved a tenth in both Chile and Colombia, placing fourth on the fifth stage of Colombia and ninth on the second in Chile.

Becky: “Great confidence to succeed”

Speaking to Becky talks with Yari from PikeBike.com, Becky said,

“I am extremely excited and very lucky to be a part of this new project. Everyone involved is really passionate about the Orbea Enduro Team which gives me great confidence to succeed.”

You can read the full interview over on the PinkBike.com Website and below are some of the videos of Becky in action, as well as talking about her plans at the beginning of last year.

