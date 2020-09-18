Belgrave Road landslip: News OnTheWight shares the latest update

As we’re reaching the end of the summer, News OnTheWight thought it would be a good idea to ask Isle of Wight council about the status of the landslip at Belgrave Road, Ventnor.

Throughout the period since the slip at the beginning of the year, the council say they have been undertaking twice weekly site inspections. They say that in recent weeks there has been no sign of significant movement, cracking or deterioration.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson told News OnTheWight,

“We have been continuing to undertake twice weekly visual site inspections of Belgrave Road and Esplanade Road. “These inspections have shown no further significant movement, cracking or deterioration in either the top, middle or lower sections of the wall above Esplanade Road in recent weeks.”

Pedestrian access reinstated

Because of this, pedestrian access on Esplanade Road – which sits beneath Belgrave Road – has been reinstated.

The spokesperson told News OnTheWight,

“As a result of this, we have now been able to restore pedestrian access along Esplanade Road. This access is on the far (seaward) side of the road, away from the wall area and existing pavement areas. “The road does though remain closed to vehicle traffic through this section.”

Looking at possible solutions

The spokesperson said that residents had been kept informed of the situation, and that an engineer is on site today to look at possible solutions.

“The design process is underway to look at possible solutions for the site and a consultant engineer will be on site today (Friday 18 September) as part of that process. “Residents have received regular updates on the situation as appropriate and we will continue to keep them informed as this work progresses.”

Background

In January 2020, movement under Belgrave Road, Ventnor resulted in the partial collapse of the retaining wall.

The road was closed to traffic and pedestrians as Island Roads and Isle of Wight council investigated how to secure.

See our archives for all news reported on this issue since January.