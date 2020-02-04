Belgrave Road landslip: Pedestrian access not open, despite Isle of Wight council’s press release

Residents believing the pedestrian access on Belgrave Road, Ventnor to be open – following the Isle of Wight council’s announcement last Friday – have found themselves walking the length of the road only to be met with a closure notice.

Those on foot approaching the town from the West have had to walk back up the road again and then up around the back of the Royal Hotel and down Alpine Road to access the town centre.

No signage in place

Diversions for vehicles add seconds on a journey, but for those with limited mobility the shock of finding the access closed again so soon after reopening has not been welcomed.

Older residents on foot are among those who have been caught out due to no signs being placed at the Western end of the road, advising of the closure.

OnTheWight has reported this to the council, to try to bring this to an end.

Likely to be closed for the week

OnTheWight got in touch with the Isle of Wight council to find out what had changed. A spokesperson told OnTheWight,