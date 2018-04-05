Bembridge Sunburst : Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 32,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

As usual there are tons of wonderful shots from around the Isle of Wight shared in the Pool, from nature to abstract.

We love this sunburst shot of Bembridge Windmill taken in February this year and shared by Les Lockhart.

Join the Flickr Pool

Be sure to check out Les’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Les Lockhart