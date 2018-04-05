Isle of Wight Red Jet boost for weekend travellers

From April 2018, Red Funnel is making some important enhancements to its weekend Red Jet Hi-Speed timetable following a period of consultation with its customers.

On Saturdays from 7 April, the first sailing from West Cowes to Southampton will now be at 06.15 (previously 06.45) with subsequent sailings at 07.15 (previously 07.45), 08.15, and then xx.45 and xx.15 until 19.15, 20.15, 21.15, 22.15, 23.15, 00.15

More Sunday sailings

On Sundays from 8 April, the number of return sailings increases from 18 to 27. The service from West Cowes commences at 07.15, followed by 08.15, 09.15, and then xx.45 and xx.15 until 18.15, 19.15, 20.15, 21.15, 22.15, 23.15

The new enhanced Sunday service will make it far easier for Islanders to travel to the mainland, whether it be for shopping in Southampton, visiting friends or family or travelling further afield.

Greatly improved weekend travel

With the introduction of the new timetable, Red Funnel will operate more weekend passenger only sailings than any other cross-Solent route (29.5% more than Ryde<>Portsmouth and 13.7% more than Ryde<>Southsea).

Kevin George, Chairman and CEO said:

“These additional sailings are part of a £13m investment in the Red Jet service which includes Red Jet 6 (2016) and Red Jet 7 which arrives this July. “The new timetable will greatly improve accessibility for Islanders travelling at weekends combined with affordable return fares starting from £10 for adults and £5 for children.”

