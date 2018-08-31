They were wed on the Isle of Wight on Valentine’s Day three years ago, and returned for the christening of their first child, but now, it has been revealed that popular Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie, are planning to build a home on the Island.

A stone’s throw from Mottistone Estate

The news from Sebastian Shakespeare in the Daily Mail explains the new family home is planned to be built on the Dunsbury Estate owned by the Seely family, who Sophie is related to.

Sophie shares General Jack Seely as her great-great-grandfather with Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, who like Benedict, went to Harrow public school.

Regular visitors

The Theatre Director and her husband are regular visitors to the Island to see family and friends and according to the Daily Mail, bought a holiday retreat here in 2015.

We’re not sure what they are planning to build, but according to Sebastian, the “one potential sticking point is the area they are looking to build in appears to be a stone’s throw from the National Trust’s picturesque Mottistone Estate”.

Source: Daily Mail

Image: phototoday2008 under CC BY 2.0