Benedict Cumberbatch to build family home on the Isle of Wight

So claims Sebastian Shakespeare in the Daily Mail today. Benedict and his wife, Sophie are going through planning at the moment to build on the Isle of Wight.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Sophie Hunter; Benedict Cumberbatch attends the Moet British Independent Film Awards 2014 at Old Billingsgate Market on December 7, 2014 in London, England. Photo by See Li

They were wed on the Isle of Wight on Valentine’s Day three years ago, and returned for the christening of their first child, but now, it has been revealed that popular Sherlock actor, Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie, are planning to build a home on the Island.

A stone’s throw from Mottistone Estate
The news from Sebastian Shakespeare in the Daily Mail explains the new family home is planned to be built on the Dunsbury Estate owned by the Seely family, who Sophie is related to.

Sophie shares General Jack Seely as her great-great-grandfather with Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, who like Benedict, went to Harrow public school.

Regular visitors
The Theatre Director and her husband are regular visitors to the Island to see family and friends and according to the Daily Mail, bought a holiday retreat here in 2015.

We’re not sure what they are planning to build, but according to Sebastian, the “one potential sticking point is the area they are looking to build in appears to be a stone’s throw from the National Trust’s picturesque Mottistone Estate”.

Source: Daily Mail

Image: phototoday2008 under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 31st August, 2018 12:58pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lr6

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Planning, West Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

1 Comment on "Benedict Cumberbatch to build family home on the Isle of Wight"

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Email updates?
garageelfiniow

Well it will be interesting to see how this application is treated by the IW Council and the AONB Unit -my understanding is that no new builds are possible outside of the Rural Service Areas and the infomration above would indicate that this is well outside those boundaries.

Vote Up00Vote Down
31, August 2018 2:04 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*