Bereavement service in memory of departed loved ones

St. Alban’s Church, Ventnor will be holding a Bereavement Service at Ventnor Cemetery Chapel, Newport Roadon Wednesday, 28th August at 3pm.

This short service is an opportunity for prayers in memory of departed loved ones.

We invite you to give any names of your loved ones to our priest Fr. John Ryder before the service.

All denominations are welcome with refreshments served after the service.

There will also be a chance to see the plans for the new St. Alban’s Church Memorial Garden and ashes interment which is undergoing planning with the diocese.

We hope many of you will come and join us in this afternoon of remembrance.

