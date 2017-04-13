Each year on the Isle of Wight the CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) invite beer lovers to vote for their favourite Isle of Wight pub.

The results for Best Isle of Wight Pub in 2016 have been announced and an awards presentation will take place in King Harry’s Bar, Shanklin at 7pm on 19th April.

Members were able to vote for three pubs in order of reference. First choice received three points, their second two points and the third choice one point.

Being judged by fans of beer, you can be assured that the landlords and ladies at these pubs know how to keep their beer and they’re more than likely to have a good selection of quality ales – Perfect!

Postion Name, location Votes 1 King Harry's Bar, Shanklin 54 2 Fowlers (Wetherspoons), Ryde 51 3 Newport Ale House, Newport 39 4 Travellers Joy, Northwood 27 5 Union Inn, Cowes 26 6 Cowes Ale House, Cowes 24 7 Castle Inn, Sandown 22 8 Waverley Park, East Cowes 20 8 White Horse Inn, Whitwell 20 10 High Park Tavern, Ryde 18 10 The Volunteer, Ventnor 18 12 Buddle Inn, Niton 15 13 Man in the Moon, Newport 13 13 Red Lion, Freshwater 13 15 Chine Inn, Shanklin 11 15 Portland Inn, Gurnard 11 15 Prince of Wales, Newport 11 18 Old Village Inn, Bembridge 10 18 Pointers Inn, Newchurch 10 18 White Hart Inn, East Cowes 10 18 Wight Mouse, Chale 10



Sadly, at time of publishing The Volunteer Pub was closed and up for sale.

To see a full list of pubs on the Isle of Wight visit the WightWash Website.