Each year on the Isle of Wight the CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) invite beer lovers to vote for their favourite Isle of Wight pub.
The results for Best Isle of Wight Pub in 2016 have been announced and an awards presentation will take place in King Harry’s Bar, Shanklin at 7pm on 19th April.
Members were able to vote for three pubs in order of reference. First choice received three points, their second two points and the third choice one point.
Being judged by fans of beer, you can be assured that the landlords and ladies at these pubs know how to keep their beer and they’re more than likely to have a good selection of quality ales – Perfect!
|Postion
|Name, location
|Votes
|1
|King Harry's Bar, Shanklin
|54
|2
|Fowlers (Wetherspoons), Ryde
|51
|3
|Newport Ale House, Newport
|39
|4
|Travellers Joy, Northwood
|27
|5
|Union Inn, Cowes
|26
|6
|Cowes Ale House, Cowes
|24
|7
|Castle Inn, Sandown
|22
|8
|Waverley Park, East Cowes
|20
|8
|White Horse Inn, Whitwell
|20
|10
|High Park Tavern, Ryde
|18
|10
|The Volunteer, Ventnor
|18
|12
|Buddle Inn, Niton
|15
|13
|Man in the Moon, Newport
|13
|13
|Red Lion, Freshwater
|13
|15
|Chine Inn, Shanklin
|11
|15
|Portland Inn, Gurnard
|11
|15
|Prince of Wales, Newport
|11
|18
|Old Village Inn, Bembridge
|10
|18
|Pointers Inn, Newchurch
|10
|18
|White Hart Inn, East Cowes
|10
|18
|Wight Mouse, Chale
|10
Sadly, at time of publishing The Volunteer Pub was closed and up for sale.
To see a full list of pubs on the Isle of Wight visit the WightWash Website.
