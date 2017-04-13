Best Isle of Wight Pubs: As voted by beer lovers

This list is of best pubs on the Isle of Wight, as voted for by people who know a thing or two about beer – Island CAMRA members.

king harry's bar

Each year on the Isle of Wight the CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) invite beer lovers to vote for their favourite Isle of Wight pub.

The results for Best Isle of Wight Pub in 2016 have been announced and an awards presentation will take place in King Harry’s Bar, Shanklin at 7pm on 19th April.

Members were able to vote for three pubs in order of reference. First choice received three points, their second two points and the third choice one point.

Being judged by fans of beer, you can be assured that the landlords and ladies at these pubs know how to keep their beer and they’re more than likely to have a good selection of quality ales – Perfect!

PostionName, locationVotes
1King Harry's Bar, Shanklin54
2Fowlers (Wetherspoons), Ryde51
3Newport Ale House, Newport39
4Travellers Joy, Northwood27
5Union Inn, Cowes26
6Cowes Ale House, Cowes 24
7Castle Inn, Sandown 22
8Waverley Park, East Cowes20
8White Horse Inn, Whitwell20
10High Park Tavern, Ryde18
10The Volunteer, Ventnor18
12Buddle Inn, Niton15
13Man in the Moon, Newport13
13Red Lion, Freshwater13
15Chine Inn, Shanklin11
15Portland Inn, Gurnard11
15Prince of Wales, Newport11
18Old Village Inn, Bembridge10
18Pointers Inn, Newchurch10
18White Hart Inn, East Cowes10
18Wight Mouse, Chale10

Sadly, at time of publishing The Volunteer Pub was closed and up for sale.

To see a full list of pubs on the Isle of Wight visit the WightWash Website.

