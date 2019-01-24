Beware of bogus officer scam say Hampshire Police

This in from the police. Although the reports took place in Hampshire, the same advise stands for Islanders. Ed

We are urging people to be wary following reports of a scam in which fraudsters pose as police officers.

On Tuesday 22 January, an 87-year-old man from Fordingbridge was called by a man who claimed to be Detective Inspector.

The victim was told he had been targeted by fraudsters, and that he needed to go to the bank and withdraw £4,000.

Bank staff became susupicious

The fraudster told the victim to lie to bank staff about why he was withdrawing the money.

He also persuaded him to stay on his mobile phone as he entered the bank.

Fortunately bank staff became suspicious and reported the incident to police. No money was lost.

Similar incidents have been reported recently in Blackwater and Romsey.

This is a common scam in which often older or more vulnerable people are targeted.

Advice if you get a call

We would like to remind people that officers, banks or any other authority figure will never call in this way.

If you do get a call from someone who claims you need to withdraw money from a bank, hang up and report it. It will be a scam.

Make a note of the date and time of the call, and the number, if available – this information could help any future investigation.

Never reveal your bank details or give personal information to people who cold call.

Share advice

If you know somebody who could be taken in by such a scam, please take the time to speak to them and give them our advice.

You can make yourself aware of this type of scam and how to protect yourself against them by visiting the Action Fraud website: www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

If you or someone you know falls victim to this type of offence, please report it immediately to police on 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.