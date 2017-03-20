Big Board Game Day: Bringing your family and friends closer

Hayley shares this latest news from NSPCC. Ed

School children, families and businesses across the Isle of Wight are being urged to dust off their favourite childhood games and play their part in protecting children.

The NSPCC’s annual Big Board Game Day, proudly supported by Hasbro Gaming, takes place on Friday 31 March.

Not only is it a fun way of bringing families and friends together, as well as a great way to bond with work colleagues, it is also a chance to raise money for a great cause at the same time.

To get on board, participants simply need to register their interest via the NSPCC Website and set themselves a target of how much they want to raise before spreading the word to friends and family to help them reach their goal.

Everyone who signs up will receive a free fundraising pack bursting with ideas for the big day.

There is even an online quiz people can take to find out what type of gamer they are.

Gemma Graves, Community Fundraising Manager for the Isle of Wight, said:

“In today’s technology-obsessed society, board games may seem old fashioned but shaking a dice can still beat twiddling your thumbs. “While Big Board Game Day is all about having fun and bringing people together there is a serious element to the day too. The money raised will enable the NSPCC to continue to help children who have been abused to rebuild their lives, protect those at risk, and find the best ways of preventing abuse from ever happening.”

To sign up to Big Board Game Day visit the Website.