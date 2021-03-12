Big business supporting those who help Isle of Wight families in need

Pan Together, which was set up as a community hub to support the residents of East Newport has continued through the Coronavirus pandemic to provide struggling families with emergency supplies.

Helping them do this are the likes of local businesses such as TK Maxx and ASDA. Both these businesses have recently shared very generous donations of family food to support vulnerable local families, allowing Pan Together to continue its lifeline support services.

Rachel Thomson, Pan Together’s Community Centre Manager, said,

“We are hugely grateful to the Newport branches of both ASDA and TK Maxx for their incredibly kind donations which will make a real difference to families who are finding life challenging in these tough times. “Delivering carrier bags full not only of food essentials but also of treats to people’s doorsteps has been a real privilege – and these donations have brought smiles to many faces across Pan, Pan Meadows and Barton. We can’t thank the two stores enough for their on-going support of our vital work.”

One of the carrier bags with the ASDA essential food donations

Clare Jones, the Community Champion at ASDA’s Newport store, said,

“I am really happy to be have been able to donate 14 family food bags to Pan Together to support our local community and struggling families.”

A table filled with goodies from TK Maxx

Image: At top of article – Clare Jones, Community Champion at ASDA’s Newport store (right) and Rachel Thomson from Pan Together (left)