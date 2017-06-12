Bio-science and bio-nano technology to be discussed at last Cafe Sci of season

Pam shares details of the last Cafe Scientifique meeting of the season. Ed

Monday 12th June sees the final Cafe Scientifique event before the summer break.

This month’s talk is from Dr Tracy Melvin, an Associate Professor at the Optoelectronics Research Centre, Southampton University.

The focus of Dr Melvin’s research is to create technologies to provide the potential to answer bioscience questions, such as how to repair damaged DNA, that are difficult or cannot be answered in any other way. Her research crosses the medical science – micro-optical device interface and includes bionano-technology methods.

This is the last talk before the summer. The next talk will be on Monday 25th September starting at 7pm. Professor Neville Stanton will be talking on ‘Driveless cars’.

Where and when

The talk take place on Monday 12th June at 7pm.

All talks are held in the Regency Suite at Shanklin Conservative Club. For those who do not know The Regency Suite, it is above the Conservative Club in Shanklin in Palmerston Road, just off The High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk away. Parking is free after 6pm.

A donation of £3 is requested to ensure the group can cover their expenses. ie. room hire, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

What is Cafe Scientifique?

Cafe Scientifique is a club for those interested in the latest ideas in science and technology.

There are many Cafe Scientifique clubs around the country, held in coffee shops, pubs or bars, all aiming to provide a forum for debating science issues in a relaxed environment.

Those organising the events are committed to promoting public engagement with science and to making science accountable.

Image: Laboratoire d’Optique et Biosciences under CC BY 2.0