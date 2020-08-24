Blimey! Little Isle of Wight flooded in the heavy rain downpour

Ventnorian Katy-Rose Thorogood spotted an unusual sight earlier today as she was escaped the rain at Besty and Spinky’s cafe on Ventnor seafront.

The iconic Ventnor paddling pool – a miniature version of the Isle of Wight – was totally flooded, with just the tips of some of the highest points on the Island above water.

Click on image to see larger version

Watch the video

Katy-Rose also shared this video below, which shows how the paddling pool ended up so full of water.

Ventnor experienced incredibly heavy downpours this morning and clearly the cascade couldn’t cope with the volumes of water, resulting in it overflowing and flooding the area beneath.

Katy-Rose was told that the cascade valve is usually switched during heavy downpours, and a little while after she shot this video, someone came down to do just that and stopped the water overflowing.

Do check out the brilliant work that Katy-Rose produces by visiting her Facebook Page or Etsy Site.