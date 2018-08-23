Bliss out at the 2018 Healing Festival this weekend

There is an incredible amount to see and take part in at the eighth Healing Festival. Held in the grounds of the Ventnor Botanic Garden.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

healing festival - keri with bowl

Gianpaolo shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The Healing Festival is now in its eighth year at Ventnor Botanic Garden.

If you haven’t experienced it yet then be sure to visit this year as we have two days filled with as much relaxation and good vibes as possible to help restore your balance and wellbeing on all levels, mentally, physically and spiritually.

Healing Festival

Every year we aim to bring new things to the festival and this year is no exception.

What to expect
Check the Healing Festival Website and Facebook Page for regular updates on what to expect, from yoga to magical mantra workshops, from Pilates to Yoga, Tai Chi and Meditation.

healing fest through the leaves

There’ll be workshops for beginners and experts to help reduce stress and anxiety, relieve tension and restore order.

Don’t miss Shaking Yoga combined with Quantum Meditation and listen out for the crystal harp therapy and the Gong Baths!

Where and when
The Healing Festival 2018 will be taking place 25th and 26th August 10am to 6pm.

​Entry to the festival remains free but you must pay the regular admission fee to the gardens (see here).

healing fest

Whilst you are in Ventnor/St Lawrence, make sure you pop into Binnel Studios Summer Exhibition

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 23rd August, 2018 6:13pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lp5

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, St Lawrence, Ventnor, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*