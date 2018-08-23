Bliss out at the 2018 Healing Festival this weekend

Gianpaolo shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The Healing Festival is now in its eighth year at Ventnor Botanic Garden.

If you haven’t experienced it yet then be sure to visit this year as we have two days filled with as much relaxation and good vibes as possible to help restore your balance and wellbeing on all levels, mentally, physically and spiritually.

Every year we aim to bring new things to the festival and this year is no exception.

What to expect

Check the Healing Festival Website and Facebook Page for regular updates on what to expect, from yoga to magical mantra workshops, from Pilates to Yoga, Tai Chi and Meditation.

There’ll be workshops for beginners and experts to help reduce stress and anxiety, relieve tension and restore order.

Don’t miss Shaking Yoga combined with Quantum Meditation and listen out for the crystal harp therapy and the Gong Baths!

Where and when

The Healing Festival 2018 will be taking place 25th and 26th August 10am to 6pm.

​Entry to the festival remains free but you must pay the regular admission fee to the gardens (see here).

Whilst you are in Ventnor/St Lawrence, make sure you pop into Binnel Studios Summer Exhibition

Location map

View the location of this story.