Block of nine flats to replace ‘uninhabitable house’

A house will be demolished and a block of nine flats built in Sandown as planning permission is granted.

The house, 33 Carter Street, Sandown, was a single four-bedroom house which had reportedly fallen into a poor state of repair and was, as planning agents said, arguably uninhabitable.

House to be demolished

Agents argued it was not suitable or economically viable to undertake a conversion or renovation due to the ‘maze of corridors, small rooms, poor insulation qualities, poor sound proofing, dilapidated roofs, damp proofing, rotten windows and poor decorations’ — so asked for the house to be demolished instead.

Now, the Isle of Wight Council’s planning department have approved F. W. Developments’ application for nine two-bed flats, each with its own parking or cycle storage space, over two and three-storeys.

Local objections

However, neighbours objected to the application, saying the new building would be bigger and bulkier, and cause a loss of privacy between the two properties.

The planning permission was granted but with 12 conditions, including obscured privacy glass on balconies, a soft landscape scheme has been submitted and approved to replace trees which would be removed due to the car parking measures and the work must be started in the next three years.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: CreditDebitPro