Bobbin and the Babymakers rock the Balcony

Pure, unadulterated rock was recently the order of the night at the newly reopened Balcony nightclub in Ryde.

New manager Lynette Clark launched her first gig night in style with two of the Island’s hottest bands, the wildly exciting Bobbin and the Babymakers and female-fronted classic rock covers band, Hot Pocket.

Bobbin and the Babymakers

Bobbin and the Babymakers are the go-see band for a feisty, fast-paced, dramatic gig full of saucy banter and sweaty chaos!

They kicked off with a pounding version of Green Day’s Basket Case which saw the dance floor filling up due to the band’s infectious enthusiasm.

Their performance of Limp Bizkit’s Faith was perfectly raucous and shouty as Bobbin Dixon’s deep, gravelly vocals were just as heavy as Fred Durst’s.

Energetic and dynamic set

The band brought so much energy to their dynamic set. One moment, guitarist Seb Clark was head banging low on stage, then he was running laps of the dance floor while still playing guitar and then he had jumped up to play on the bar!

Whilst the imposing looking Bobbin Dixon ran into the crowd, onto the dance floor angrily roaring:

“You gotta have FAITH!”

In contrast, the band also played hilarious heavy rock covers of cheesy pop by The Backstreet Boys and The Proclaimers in their own inimitable and irreverent style which had the crowd laughing and singing along.

The hits kept coming

I bet that you look good on the dance floor, Play that funky music, a passionate, cover of The Cranberries’ Zombie that had everyone at The Balcony singing along and an adrenaline fuelled rendition of Fall Out Boy’s Sugar, we’re goin’ down, the hits kept on coming.

Their camaraderie, musicianship and talent matched their bare chested, sweaty, heavily-inked swagger.

Charismatically grumpy singer Bobbin Dixon was full of hilarious punk attitude as he bantered with the crowd and his band mates throughout, making them feel part of something really special and fun.

Guitarist Seb Clark looked like a punk-rock Jack Sparrow with his long dark hair, black eyeliner, heavily tattooed and wearing ripped jeans and black vest skull top. His epic guitar style was mesmerising and reminiscent of Jimi Hendrix and Slash with his funky, soulful, bluesy sound.

Joshie Adams always performs with a massive grin on his face and teased his band mates throughout their set. He thunderously played bass with a controlled groove whilst keeping the rhythm and harmony of the band’s action packed set.

Dani-Luke Day displayed so much power and passion as he pounded his drums furiously commanding the beat. Bare chested, sweat pouring off him to the rhythm of this epic night.

Showcasing the Balcony’s glitter balls and flashing lights

Bobbin and the Babymakers were a superb booking for The Balcony’s first gig.

They used every inch of the stage, the dance floor and even the bar, showcasing The Balcony’s disco glitter balls and flashing lights to impressive effect.

Hot Pocket

Hot Pocket were a great warm up and really got the party started as people took to the dance floor.

Singer Luisa has a powerful voice and her soul was evident as she belted out a spine-tingling version of Alanis Morissette’s You Oughta Know and an incredibly funky and sensual Whole Lotta Love by Led Zeppelin.

The Balcony is back on the map

A free gig, friendly bar staff, competitive drinks prices and amazingly clean ladies’ loos! All in a fabulous nightclub environment.

New manager, Lynette Clark has definitely put The Balcony back on the map for good night out.

Images: © Craig Blackley