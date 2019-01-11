Body found during search for missing woman

Police share this tragic news following three days of searching for missing woman from Shanklin. Our thoughts are with Charlotte’s family and friends. Ed

Officers searching for missing Charlotte Burch can confirm that a body of a woman was found in Merstone, on the Isle of Wight, this evening.

Formal identification procedures are ongoing at this time but the family of the 44-year-old have been informed of the discovery.

At this stage the death is not being treated as suspicious and we are preparing a file for the coroner.

Charlotte’s family and our officers would like to thank everyone who has helped and supported our appeal over the last few days.

