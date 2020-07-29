Body of man found in River Medina following search in early hours

Ventnor Coastguard, along with Bembridge Coastguard and Cowes RNLI were called out in the early hours of this morning following reports of a person in the water near the Cowes Floating Bridge.

All teams were stood down after a thorough search and further reports suggested the person involved was safe.

Man’s body in river

Sadly, at 7.41am this morning (29th July) Police were called following the discovery of a man’s body in the water at the River Medina.

Officers attended along with the coastguard.

Not suspicious

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

The family of a man, aged in his 60s, who was reported missing from Cowes this morning have been informed.

Formal identification procedures remain ongoing at this time.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man, as well as with those involved with the search.

📟 CALLOUT 29.07.20 01:33 96/2020



Called with @BembridgeCRT & @CowesRNLI to reports of a person in the water near the Floating Bridge Slipway, Cowes. Search completed on both sides of the River Medina with nothing found. Further reports suggest persons now safe. #999coastguard pic.twitter.com/08s5fHBH6B — Ventnor Coastguard Rescue Team (@VentnorCRT) July 29, 2020

Launched 0145 following multiple reports of cries for help near the chain ferry. Thorough search of the river carried out with @BembridgeCRT & @VentnorCRT. Nothing found, so all teams were stood down. Now our volunteer crew are heading off to work 🏋️ #rnli pic.twitter.com/wkJn301nJ3 — Cowes RNLI Lifeboat Station (@CowesRNLI) July 29, 2020

Source: IWCP

Image: © Cowes RNLI