Body of man found on river footpath

The body of a man in his 30s has been found on the a footpath by the River Medina, Isle of Wight.

Police officers were called to the area at 8.30pm last night (Wednesday).

They say,

“Police were called to a footpath by the River Medina (to the rear of Medina College) at 8.33pm last night. “This followed the discovery of a body of a man aged in his 30s. “The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the Coroner.”

Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends.

Image: Tj Holowaychuk under CC BY 2.0

Source: IW Radio