Book now for ‘A Heathening With Dominic Robertson’ aka Ergo Phizmiz

Dominic Robertson, aka Ergo Phizmiz, the one-man musical genius, returns to the Isle of Wight – after a three year hiatus from performance – with this new live show.

dominic robertson

A solo performance of songs, stories and homemade opera from “maverick composer” (The Wire) Dominic Robertson.

Over a twenty year career, often under the pseudonym Ergo Phizmiz, Dominic created internationally touring work in songwriting, theatre, radio, opera, installations, and performance, to widespread acclaim.

This evening at Quay Arts is his first live show following a three year hiatus from performance, and his first show on the Isle of Wight – where he lived for some time – for almost ten years.

Expect everything from yodelling to Brexit Opera, songwriting to shadow-puppetry, as Dominic takes you on a whistle-stop tour of his immense back-catalogue (which totals over 300 hours of released music), and showcases new ideas and material for future projects.

What the papers say

“A truly English original who we should cherish deeply”
Sound Projector

“Eccentric, boundary testing, ridiculously different…In some ways you could say he is the complete artist…”
The Kaje

“A burst of colour, noise and imagination…I would be slightly disappointed if you had witnessed anything like it before”
The New Statesman

Saturday 5th August / 7.30pm / Tickets are £10 each – order online or in person.

.

