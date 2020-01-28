Book now for an evening with human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell

StoneCrabs Theatre Out On An Island project is delighted to host ‘an evening with human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell’ at Quay Arts next month.

The evening will be delivered in an “In Conversation” Oral History interview style where Peter Tatchell will talk about his life, his campaigns, and the challenges of tomorrow. Followed by opportunities for lively debate and engagement through a question and answer session with the audience.

Campaigning since 1967

Australian-born, the son of evangelical working-class Protestants, Peter Tatchell has been campaigning since 1967 on issues of human rights, democracy, civil liberties, LGBT equality and global justice.

His human rights inspirations include Mahatma Gandhi, Sylvia Pankhurst and Martin Luther King.

UN Human Rights Convention

Peter proposed an internationally-binding UN Human Rights Convention enforceable through both national courts and the International Criminal Court; a permanent rapid-reaction UN peace-keeping force with the authority to intervene to stop genocide and war crimes; and a global agreement to cut military spending by ten percent to fund the eradication of hunger, disease, illiteracy, unemployment and homelessness in the developing world.

The evening will also give us an opportunity to find out what has motivated Peter Tatchell to continue campaigning across the world often in high risk, homophobic and dangerous areas.

Where and when

The event takes place at Quay Arts, Newport on 19th February 2020. Doors open at 7pm, event starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are required, but you pay what you can on the night. Proceeds of the evening will be donated to charity (details tbc).

Book online to reserve your seat.

For more information visit the respective Website for:

News of event shared by Caroline Diamond on behalf of Out On An Island. Ed