Book now for classical, jazz and folk recital in aid of Wight DASH

Haseley Manor is hosting an evening of classical, jazz and folk music featuring amazing young talent from across the Isle of Wight in aid of Wight DASH.
Wight DASH is a domestic abuse hub for women and men on the Isle of Wight. Learn more about refuge shelters and get in contact for help and advice.
Tickets are £25 each and include the recital, a drink, canapes and a meal – £15 of which goes directly to Wight DASH.
There will also be a cash bar and raffle.
For more information call and for tickets email fiona.gwinnett@wightdash.co.uk
Doors open at 6pm and the Recital begins at 6.45pm.
Tuesday, 3rd September, 2019 5:41pm
By Amber Beard
