Book now for Greg Chapman’s Steampunk Christmas Show

This Christmas head to a show with a difference.

Island-based performer, Greg Chapman, will be taking his new one-man show on tour across three locations.

The 90 minute show features magic, comedy, storytelling, and a bucketfull of Christmas spirit.

When Greg receives a mysterious gift for Christmas he is launched into a time-travel adventure facing everything from dinosaurs to Alien invasion as he struggles to get home for tea!

Where and when

There are three dates and venues to choose from:

7th December – Shalfleet Village Hall (book now)

21st December – Brighstone Scout Centre (book now)

22nd December – Arreton Community Centre (book now)

Tickets are £6.50 for children and £8 for adults.

Doors open at 7pm at all venues, with show starting at 7.30pm.

Please note, no refreshments will be available at the events. Feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks, (but no alcohol please due to licence).

