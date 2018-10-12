Book now for Isle of Wight’s first drive-in Christmas cinema

Lorraine shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The Isle of Wight’s first drive-in Christmas cinema will take place at the beginning of December, in aid of Wessex Cancer Trust’s Building for the Future appeal.

Tickets have today (Friday) gone on sale for Drive-in Films for Christmas, which will feature six epic festive films screened over two days.

The charity has secured the support of headline sponsor WightFibre to host the event at Robin Hill on 1st and 2nd December 2018.

What’s on offer

The films to be screened on the Saturday are Elf, Home Alone and Love Actually, while, on Sunday, The Polar Express, Santa Claus The Movie and The Holiday will be aired.

All money raised from the event will go towards the charity’s £100,000 appeal to create a new cancer wellbeing centre on the Island.

So far, around £62,000 has been raised, including more than £30,000 from the Inflatable Rainbow Run held in August.

Enjoy these Christmas classics

Community Engagement Manager Lorraine White said:

“Following the incredible success of the Rainbow Run, we knew our next fundraiser had to be something special, so when we came up with the idea of hosting a drive-in Christmas cinema featuring everyone’s favourite festive films, we were really excited. We are especially thankful for the support of WightFibre, who have helped make our dream a reality. “This is the perfect opportunity to cosy up in the car with your family, while watching a Christmas classic and raising money for Islanders affected by cancer in the process – it doesn’t get much better than that.”

Book now

Tickets are available from the Website.

If you’re interested in advertising your business or Christmas event on the big screen at the event, please contact lorraine.white@wessexcancer.org.uk. All proceeds will go to the appeal.

*Screenings subject to film licences*

Location map

View the location of this story.