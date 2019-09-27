Book now for Murder Mystery on Halloween to test your sleuthing skills

Chris shares details of this fundraising event on behalf of Sight for Wight. Ed

Test your super sleuth skills and join us for an evening of murder mystery at Millbrooke House on Thursday 31st October at 6:30pm.

Ticket price is £10 which includes a simple two course supper, glass of wine, coffee and mints.

Annual raffle

We will also be drawing our annual summer raffle so there’s still a chance to buy a ticket and be in with a chance of winning some great prizes including £100 cash!

Parking available via Castle Road (PO30 1DT).

Book now

For booking enquiries please contact Sight for Wight on 522205 or email: fundraising@iwsb.org.uk

Image: visit_cape_may under CC BY 2.0