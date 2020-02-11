Book now for the ‘Environmental Change on the Isle of Wight: past, present and future’ conference

As part of the Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological Society’s year of centenary celebrations a special conference – ‘Environmental Change on the Isle of Wight: past, present and future’, is being held on Saturday 4th April 2020 (book here).
The recent designation of the Isle of Wight as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve is recognition of the quality and magnificent diversity of the Island’s landscape and habitats and is testament to the stewardship of Islanders over millennia.
For 100 years, members of the Isle of Wight Natural History and Archaeological Society (IWNHAS) have recorded the wildlife and investigated the geological and archaeological contexts that make this Island so special.
Understanding the past to protect the future
While it is important to reflect on the past, the current ‘climate emergency’ has focused our attention on the present and the future.
It is therefore fitting that we celebrate the Centenary of the Society with a conference that enables us to learn, understand and discuss how we can protect the Island’s wildlife and landscape in an era of unprecedented environmental change.
Conference themes include:
- Climatic change: past, present and future trends
- Species Invasions: history and horizon scanning
- Land use and landscape
- Habitats and species
A range of speakers
Local speakers and national experts with knowledge of the Island will be taking part to help achieve the conference aims. There will be plenary sessions for open discussion associated with each theme:
- Professor Juliet Brodie, Natural History Museum London, National University of Galway
- Clive Chatters, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust
- Dr Emilie Hardouin, Bournemouth University
- Professor Stephen Hawkins, Southampton University, UK Marine Biological Association
- Professor Helen Roy MBE, Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, Wallingford
Tickets are priced at £12 (includes lunch and refreshments) and can be booked via EventBrite.
