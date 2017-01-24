Book your travel with fellow Islanders to national NHS Demo

“The NHS will last as long as there are folk with the faith to fight for it.”

The words of Nye Bevan, founder of the NHS, will be in the hearts and minds of many on Saturday 4th March, as thousands of people are expected to head to London for a national demonstration.

Free or subsidised travel

Transport options from the Isle of Wight are being explored and it’s possible the costs may be covered or subsidised by one of the unions if enough people show an interest in attending.

Anyone who’s interested in joining a contingent on a coach from the Island should contact Christine Lightbody via Facebook, email c_lightbody@hotmail.com or call on (01983) 299432.

Cannot allow NHS to be destroyed

The demonstration has been called by Health Campaigns Together and The People’s Assembly, who say we must fight to save the NHS from destruction.

The threat is real. It is happening now. Hospitals, GPs, mental health, ambulance and community services are on their knees. Private companies are gaining an ever greater foothold within the NHS. Years of pay restraint has seen the value of NHS staff salaries reduce by 14% since 2010. The Government’s Sustainability and Transformation Plans are a smokescreen for a massive programme of hospital and community service closures, and are its latest instrument for privatisation. The NHS is one of our greatest achievements. We cannot allow it to be undermined and ultimately destroyed. Join us on Saturday 4th March and send a clear message to this Government.

To stay up to date with the national march, follow the Facebook event page.

Image: rohinfrancis under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.