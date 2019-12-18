Boots changes its opening times from next month

Those who rely on being about to pick up prescriptions or other pharmacy items shoud take note that Boots in Ventnor will be changing their opening times from next month.

From the 1st January 2020, the branch will no longer be open on Sundays.

You’ll need to head to Newport or Ryde if you need anything from Boots on a Sunday.

Wednesday, 18th December, 2019 2:10pm

