Boots changes its opening times from next month

Those who rely on being about to pick up prescriptions or other pharmacy items shoud take note that Boots in Ventnor will be changing their opening times from next month.
From the 1st January 2020, the branch will no longer be open on Sundays.
You’ll need to head to Newport or Ryde if you need anything from Boots on a Sunday.
Wednesday, 18th December, 2019 2:10pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nmQ
Filed under: Business, Featured, Isle of Wight News, Retail, South Wight, Ventnor
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓