First BoRo Beach Bike to be launched on the Isle of Wight

We first saw these many years ago on mainland Europe, then marketed as the Beer Bike or party bike, the Isle of Wight version appears to be much more family-focused. Lorraine shares the details. Ed

A unique 17-seater bike experience with an eco-friendly heart will roll into Ryde this summer. Set to brighten Britain’s beaches, the world’s first BoRo Beach Bike will be launched on the Isle of Wight in July.

Modelled on a quintessentially English beach hut – complete with surfboards and striped decor – passengers will be able to enjoy a wide range of activities onboard, such as chess, afternoon tea, speed dating and networking, while pedalling along the Island’s stunning

coastline.

How it works

Riders sit face-to-face across a table and travel sideways. They pedal hands free, allowing them to sip drinks, play games, write, draw and shake hands.

Each bike will have space for ten pedallers, of all fitness levels, plus five seats for non-pedallers, such as children or passengers who are unable to cycle, plus two seats next to the driver for children.

A second bike is set to arrive in Cowes in the autumn.

Brainchild of Dominic Wong

The bikes are the brainchild of award-winning marketing expert Dominic Wong, whose experience includes Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Merlin Entertainments.

He said,

“The BoRo Beach Bike is about getting active, getting together and getting out there. “It’s a chance for friends, work colleagues or perfect strangers to chat, brainstorm, or get to know each other, while exploring the Isle of Wight’s spectacular coastlines.”

Tours from Ryde Pier Head to to Appley and Puckpool parks start on 22nd July, with ticket prices ranging from £5 to £12.50 per person.

