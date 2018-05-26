Bottles buried in park, apparently to spread glass shards. Why?

Most will find it difficult to understand the mind of whoever did this, but at least it was spotted early to avoid any injury to children or dogs.

appley park bottle

The Isle of Wight council yesterday issued a warning to those walking through Appley Park, particularly useful for those who use the park with children or dogs.

They said:

“Thoughtless people have dug holes in the ground at Appley Park, Ryde and placed glass bottles upturned in the space so that when the lawn mower cuts the grass, the bottles are broken up and leave spikes of glass sticking up out of the hole.

“We are inspecting the area for further damage and removing any further bottles but please be careful when walking over the grass.”

Bottles in appley park

Saturday, 26th May, 2018 10:28am

By

