Brave Island: Exciting new creative opportunities for 14 to 25-year-old Islanders

There’s a new creative project on the Isle of Wight that has been bubbling away under the radar over the last couple of months.

Brave Island is a fantastic new scheme for young people (aged 14-25) living on the Isle of Wight who are interested in the arts and creative industries – and even who might not realise they are.

Great opportunities

There have been some really great opportunities so far, such as a Q&A session with Actor Stephen Wight (from the hit BBC drama I May Destroy You), as well as coffee and a chat with Rosie Wolfenden of Tatty Devine.

There’s been the chance of learning how to set up a new online business with the lovely Pascale of Blue Labelle, and even paid opportunities such as getting paid to write an article or lead a fashion shoot (this one is still open).

What’s the idea?

The idea behind Brave Island is to provide a range of opportunities for young people on the Island, giving them a flavour of what it might be like to work with in particular creative industry or with a certain skill, whether that’s theatre, music, photography, film, writing etc.

It’s the brainchild of the innovative team behind Ventnor Exchange and the Ventnor Fringe Festival and they’ve worked hard to pull together some great opportunities.

Whitewood: Understanding barriers that can prevent people taking part

Co-Director of Ventnor Exchange, Jack Whitewood, told News OnTheWight,

“For those interested in the arts and creative industries Brave Island is an exciting new way to access opportunities and funding, designed especially for 14-25 year olds on the Isle of Wight. “It’s the result of more than a year of conversations and interviews listening carefully to what experiences young people want, and understanding the barriers that can prevent people being able to take part.”

How it works

The Brave Island Website is regularly updated with new opportunities that young people can get involved with.

All you need to do to take part is sign-up for a free account and then check through the Website for which opportunities take your fancy.

Image: © Charlie Jones