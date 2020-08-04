Brave Island: ‘I May Destroy You’ actor launches new opportunity platform for young Islanders

Later this month there’s an opportunity for young Islanders (14 to 25-years-old) to take part in a Q&A with actor Stephen Wight.

If you’ve been watching the hit BBC Three series, I May Destroy You, you’ll recognise Stephen – originally from the Isle of Wight – who plays Ben.

The Q&A is part of Ventnor Exchange’s new dedicated platform for 14 to 25-year-olds on the Isle of Wight called Brave Island.

What is Brave Island?

The idea behind Brave Island is to provide opportunities for young people who are interested in the arts and creative industries. And for those who didn’t even know they might be.

Every week over the next eight months Brave Island will be listing new opportunities for young people to get involved with, where they can learn new skills, get free tickets to events or even paid jobs and commissions.

What is Ventnor Exchange?

We’ve been telling you about Ventnor Exchange for many years, it’s run by the same people who founded Ventnor Fringe Festival.

It’s a creative organisation that runs a micro venue, record shop and events. They also work with artists to create new work for audiences near and far and are passionate about providing the right opportunities for young people living on the Isle of Wight.

Our involvement

OnTheWight have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ventnor Exchange to create the Brave Island digital platform. It’s designed for mobile first, but works just as well on desktop machines and tablets.

The branding was designed by the great Isle of Wight designer, Shaun Cuff.

Find out more

For full details of the Q&A with Stephen Wight – as well as the other opportunities on offer – pop over to the Brave Island Website, where (if you are 14 to 25-years-old) you can register and apply.

You can also watch Stephen perform in I May Destroy You on BBC iPlayer.

Read more about thinking behind Brave Island over on the Ventnor Exchange Website.