Braving the Shave for Macmillan Cancer Support

At the beginning of November, Islander Thea Welsford will be ‘braving the shave’ in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and having all her locks removed.

Thea is hoping to raise over £1,000 in sponsorship for shaving her head.

Thea says,

“I am hoping to make a bit of an event of it with music and entertainment before the shaving.”

More information about what to expect at the event being held on 7th November at Strings Bar and Venue in Newport will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Show your support

In the meantime, if you wish to support Thea, you can donate to the cause via the Brave the Shave Website.